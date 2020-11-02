Kamal Haasan 232: The First Look To Be Revealed On Ulaganayagan's Birthday?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to join hands with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, for his next outing in Tamil cinema. If the reports are to be true, the first look poster of the project, which has been tentatively titled as Kamal Haasan 232, will be revealed on the Ulaganayagan's birthday.

As per the latest reports, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team recently did a test shoot with Kamal Haasan, and have got ready with the first look of the highly anticipated project. Along with a glimpse of what is in the store for the audiences, the makers are also planning to officially announce the title of Kamal Haasan 232, on the veteran actor's birthday.

It is a dream project for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is all set to release his next outing Master very soon. The young filmmaker is a self-confessed Kamal Haasan fan and considers Ulaganayagan as one of his biggest inspirations. Expectations are riding high on Kamal Haasan 232, as the project brings together some of the finest talents of the Tamil film industry.

Reportedly, the much-awaited project will start rolling by the end of November or the beginning of December 2020. The makers are reportedly planning to finish the shooting in a single schedule, which is expected to last one to two months. More details regarding the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project are expected to be revealed soon.

Anirudh Ravichander, the popular young musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the project. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will mark his second collaboration with the Ulaganayagan, after Indian 2. The project is produced by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal International.

Also Read:

Suriya To Return To The Shooting Sets With Navarasa; Opens Up About His Next Projects

RUMOUR HAS IT! Rajinikanth And Sun Pictures To Join Hands Again For Thalaivar 169?