Kamal Haasan 232 Title Announcement Teaser To Be Revealed On Ulaganayagan's Birthday

The title teaser of the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj project, which has been tentatively named Kamal Haasan 232, will be revealed on the Ulaganayagan's birthday, November 7. The makers confirmed the reports with an official statement today, to the much excitement of the cine-goers and Kamal Haasan fans.

Read the official statement here:

"November 7th 2020 marks the 66th birthday of Padmabhushan Shri. Kamal Haasan.

Raajkamal Films International (RKFI) is proud to reveal the title of our much

awaited project KH 232 on our Ulaganayagan's birthday.

Director LOKESH KANAKARAJ & his team have created a Teaser for the Title

reveal. The "Title reveal teaser" will be an audio-visual treat and a celebration for

all Ulaganayagan fans and film buffs the world over.

Team RKFI has followed all the requisite government norms to put this project

together in the "new normal" during COVID times. The film's crew have worked

tirelessly along with our Universal Hero to bring this teaser to you on 7th November

at 5pm.

More updates shall follow as work progresses diligently and in keeping up to the

standards of filmmaking and the historic legacy of RKFI. We seek your best wishes

for Ulaganayagan and invite you to celebrate #Kamalhaasan232 along with us.

About RKFI

Raaj Kamal Films International ("RKFI"), is one of the very few film production

companies with a legacy spanning over 40 years in the business of consistently

raising the bar in entertainment, craft & technology from the 1981 masterpiece

"RAAJA PARVAI" to ABOORVA SAGOTHIRARGHAL" to "SATHYA", "DEVAR

MAGAN" & "KURUDHI PUNAL" to the critically acclaimed "HEY RAM",

"VIRUMANDI"& "VISWAROOPAM", to the hilarious "SADHI LEELAVATI";

RKFI has explored it all. In addition, RKFI has been a harbinger in the use of value

additive technology in Indian cinema, be it with the introduction of Dolby Stereo

sound in Kuridhipunal, first ever use of scriptwriting software in Maruthanayagam or Auro 3D in Viswaroopam."