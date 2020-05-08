Kamal Haasan Alerts Government, Says COVID-19 Death Toll Will Be More Than 2004 Tsunami

The deadly Novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country with a ratio of 500 patients per day. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 5409 COVID-19 positive cases, in which almost half of them are in Chennai- the capital of the state.

Despite having a serious condition in the state, TN government reopened TASMAC wine shops all over the state, except Chennai. Well, this decision of the government has indeed disappointed actor-politician Kamal Haasan. The actor feels that instead of emphasizing social distancing and lockdown, the government is giving importance to opening the alcohol shops, which leads to big gatherings in various parts of the state.

The Indian actor wrote a lengthy letter, in which he expressed his anger. He did not mince words and accused the ruling government of exploiting the people by opening the liquor shops amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Read the letter here:

My Beloved People of Thamizh Nadu #தாங்குமாதமிழகம் pic.twitter.com/ZHEDnjAsdw — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2020

He further stated that political parties like AIDMK and DMK are a part and parcel of the game, in benefiting through the business, as it is known that the former ruling party members own distilleries. Kamal Haasan also warned the government that COVID-19 has the potential to spread through TASMAC clusters and the death toll would be much more than the Tsunami that hit Tamil Nadu in 2004. For those who are unversed, the 2004 Tsunami had claimed more than 8000 lives.

In the letter, Kamal Haasan also predicted that if the government rethinks and acts in shutting TASMAC outlets immediately, it would lose the elections more gracefully. We hope the government will consider his letter.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial venture Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film, Indian. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to finish the shooting of the film.