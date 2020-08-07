Kamal Haasan And Shankar Give Relief Amount Of Rs 4 Crore To Indian 2 Accident Victims and Family

In a recent development to the Indian 2 accident that took lives of three technicians and injured a few others, the lead actor of the movie Kamal Haasan, director Shankar and producers Lyca Productions provided a relief amount of Rs 4 crore to those affected.

The family of the deceased including Krishna, Chandran and Madhu, who worked as assistant director, art assistant and production assistant respectively were given cheques of Rs 1 crore each at the FEFSI office (Film Employees Federation Of South India). The technician (lightman) who suffered major injury was paid a compensation of Rs 80 lakh. To those who suffered minor injuries, an amount worth Rs 10 lakh was provided.

Talking about the reason for the delay in providing compensation to the family of the deceased, Kamal Haasan said that a meeting was held a week after the accident to discuss what the team can do to help the affected family, but the COVID-19 situation took longer for them to meet again.

During the media interaction post the event, the actor also hinted at resuming the shoot of the film soon. He added that all safety measures for the members will be taken at the shooting sets. Ulaganayagan said that researched safety guidelines used in foreign countries for shooting amid the COVID situation can be implemented here with precautions.

Indian 2 shooting has been currently halted due to the COVID outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The vigilante action thriller is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 film Indian. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha and Delhi Ganesh.

