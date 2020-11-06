Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: 5 Quotes Of Indian Actor That Give Best Life Lessons

Actor Kamal Haasan turned 66 today, and on his birthday, the Ulaganayagan's fans are very excited to know the update about his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is tentatively titled as #KamalHaasan232. For the unversed, the makers of KH 232 are releasing the announcement teaser of the film today at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma. He shot to fame with the very first film of his career and made him win the President's Gold Medal. In 1975, he made his debut as a leading actor with K Balachander's drama Apoorva Raagangal. After that, there was no looking back for Haasan as he tasted success by featuring in popular films like Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Indian, Hey Ram, Virumaandi, Vishwaroopam and so on.

Apart from films, the actor is very much active in politics too and also formed his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam. Kamal Haasan is known for his outspoken nature and believes in living life practically. He is an atheist and follows Humanity as a religion. In various interviews and events, Kamal Haasan has given some inspiring quotes which indeed give life lessons.

Hence, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, let's have a look at 5 quotes of the Indian actor that give best life lessons to all.

21st Century Man "I am a 21st-century man. I don't believe in magic. I believe in sweat, tears, life and death." - Kamal Haasan. Blood Is Blood "Religious people are so convinced that only their religion is the right choice. But I don't see them asking for Hindu blood, Muslim blood or Christian blood at the blood banks when they need it during medical emergency." - Kamal Haasan. Atheism & Humanism "People ask me, ‘Is yours an atheistic principle?' Boldly I reply, ‘No. Atheism is my tool. Humanism is my principle.'" - Kamal Haasan. Freedom "I am a son of Socrates. If you give me a cup of poison, I will sip it and speak my freedom." - Kamal Haasan. God "I don't need a god who doesn't feed a hungry child today, but promises you a heaven tomorrow." - Kamal Haasan.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

