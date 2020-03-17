Kamal Haasan Files Complaint Against Cops For Harassing Him; Approaches Madras High Court

On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan approached Madras High Court and filed a complaint against the cops who allegedly harassed him. The actor, in the complaint, mentioned that Chennai Police harassed him while questioning for three hours about the accident that happened on the Indian 2 sets without break.

In the plea, the 65-year-old actor stated that he didn't need to be at the 'accident site' for reconstruction as he is merely an actor and that the film is produced by Lyca Productions. "There is no precedent of a 'hero' being questioned," Kamal Haasan added.

Kamal Haasan's political party- Makkal Needhi Maiam had issued the statement asking Tamil Nadu government to stop harassing him through the police. The party also alleged that the state government was purposely doing it to secure good votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For those who are unversed, Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Chennai Police on 3rd March in connection with the accident that took place at the shooting spot of Indian 2. A crane had crashed on the sets in which three assistant directors were killed and nine got injured.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film, Indian which was directed by Shankar. The director is now coming up with part 2 of the film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.