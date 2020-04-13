    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamal Haasan & Gautham Menon To Shoot Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 In This Country?

      By
      |

      Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan is all set to join hands with the talented filmmaker Gautham Menon once again. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu their 2006-released popular movie. The Kamal-Gautham project, which has been titled as Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, is expected to go on floors by mid-2020.

      As per the latest updates, Kamal Haasan and Gautham Menon are planning to shoot the movie in a foreign country, just like the first part which was majorly shot in the United States. Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot the project majorly at the various locations of the UK.

      If the reports are to be believed, that is a major reason behind the director Gautham Menon and his team's decision to kickstart the project by mid-2020 (mostly in July 2020). However, it is yet to see how things fall in place, as the UK is going through a major crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world.

      Kamal Haasan & Gautham Menon To Shoot Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 In This Country?

      The sources suggest that the Kamal Haasan starrer has been slated to be released in the Summer of 2021, mostly by the end of April or beginning of May. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, which is said to be a neo-noir action thriller, revolves around yet another episode in the life of its protagonist, DCP Raghavan.

      The Kamal Haasan project will also mark the reunion of Gautham Menon and Harris Jayaraj, one of the most-celebrated filmmaker-music director combos of the Tamil film industry. The songs of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which were composed by Harris are still loved by the Tamil cinema music fans.

      Jyothika, the actress who played the female lead in the first installment, is expected to reprise her role in the sequel. Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali actress is reportedly roped in to play a pivotal role. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is produced by Isari K Ganesh under his home banner Vels International.

      Also Read:

      Kerala Police Thanks Kamal Haasan For Posting A Congratulatory Note

      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X