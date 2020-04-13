Kamal Haasan & Gautham Menon To Shoot Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 In This Country?

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayakan is all set to join hands with the talented filmmaker Gautham Menon once again. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu their 2006-released popular movie. The Kamal-Gautham project, which has been titled as Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, is expected to go on floors by mid-2020.

As per the latest updates, Kamal Haasan and Gautham Menon are planning to shoot the movie in a foreign country, just like the first part which was majorly shot in the United States. Reportedly, the makers are planning to shoot the project majorly at the various locations of the UK.

If the reports are to be believed, that is a major reason behind the director Gautham Menon and his team's decision to kickstart the project by mid-2020 (mostly in July 2020). However, it is yet to see how things fall in place, as the UK is going through a major crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world.

The sources suggest that the Kamal Haasan starrer has been slated to be released in the Summer of 2021, mostly by the end of April or beginning of May. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, which is said to be a neo-noir action thriller, revolves around yet another episode in the life of its protagonist, DCP Raghavan.

The Kamal Haasan project will also mark the reunion of Gautham Menon and Harris Jayaraj, one of the most-celebrated filmmaker-music director combos of the Tamil film industry. The songs of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which were composed by Harris are still loved by the Tamil cinema music fans.

Jyothika, the actress who played the female lead in the first installment, is expected to reprise her role in the sequel. Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali actress is reportedly roped in to play a pivotal role. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is produced by Isari K Ganesh under his home banner Vels International.

Also Read:

Kerala Police Thanks Kamal Haasan For Posting A Congratulatory Note