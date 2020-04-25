    For Quick Alerts
      Kamal Haasan-Ghibran Duo's Arivum Anbum Single Wins The Internet!

      Kamal Haasan and music director Ghibran have recently joined hands for the Arivum Anbum single, which is made a part of the coronavirus awareness program. The unique number is penned by Kamal Haasan himself, and composed by Ghibran. About 12 singers and music composers from the Tamil film industry have joined hands for the Arivum Anbum single, which is currently winning the internet.

      The Kamal Haasan-Ghibran duo's latest collaboration has totally impressed the Tamil music lovers, cine-goers, and netizens. The song, which was released on April 23, 2020, through the official YouTube channel of Think Music, has already crossed 2 Million views. Both Kamal Haasan and Ghibran have been receiving wide appreciation from the audiences for this commendable effort.

      Kamal Haasan-Ghibran Duos Arivum Anbum Single Wins The Internet!

