    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamal Haasan Is All Praise For Vijay Sethupathi; Reveals What He Loves About The Master Actor!

      By
      |

      Kamal Haasan, the senior actor is all praise for Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor. During a recent live chat session with Sethupathi, Haasan revealed what he loves the most about the Master actor.

      Kamal Haasan Is All Praise For Vijay Sethupathi; Reveals What He Loves About The Master Actor
      Read more about: kamal haasan vijay sethupathi
      Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 23:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X