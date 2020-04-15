Kamal Haasan Is Concerned About The Migrant Crisis; Urges Govt To Address The Issue ASAP

Kamal Haasan, who is known for voicing opinions on social media, has recently spoken about the ongoing migrant crisis that happened amidst the Novel Coronavirus Lockdown. The actor-politician urged the Indian government to address the issues of migrant workers before it's too late.

The Indian 2 actor tweeted and expressed his concern over the incidents that happened in New Delhi and Mumbai over basic ration. Kamal Haasan wrote, "All the balcony people take a long and hard look at the ground. First it was Delhi, now Mumbai. The migrant crisis is a time bomb that must be defused before it becomes a crisis bigger than Corona. Balcony government must keep their eyes on what's happening on the ground too." (sic)

In a tweet, Kamal Haasan mentioned that migrant crisis is bigger than Corona. He criticised the ruling government over their campaigns. Well, this is not the first time that Kamal Haasan has criticised the government for their campaigns.

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment over PM Narendra Modi's activities during Coronavirus lockdown. He had written an open letter to PM Narendra Modi, and shared that things are not happening properly and people are creating a ruckus by coming out on the streets. However, he also confessed that he's with the government and will be giving full support to their decisions.

Sadly, the actor was mercilessly trolled for his opinions. Recently, Kamal Haasan also sent a congratulatory message to Kerala police for their Coronavirus awareness musical video.

On a related note, India has reported 11,555 COVID-19 positive cases in which 396 people have lost their lives. Hence, PM Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 to control the spread of Coronavirus.

