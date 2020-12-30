Kamal Haasan Is Disappointed With Rajinikanth's Decision: To Meet The Annaatthe Actor Soon

Rajinikanth's official statement that announced his decision to cancel the political entry came out as a big shock for both his fans and well-wishers. Kamal Haasan, who is a good friend and co-star of Rajinikanth, expressed his disappointment over the superstar's decision to not enter politics while addressing media during the election campaign.

While addressing the media, the veteran actor stated that he thinks that the superstar's health is more important at this moment, just like the majority of his fans. However, Kamal Haasan also revealed that he is slightly disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision to stay away from politics. But, the Vikram actor added that the Annaatthe actor should stay healthy, no matter where he is.

Kamal Haasan also added that he is planning to meet Rajinikanth in Chennai, once he wraps up the election campaign commitments. The National award-winner confirmed that he might open up about the superstar's stand and his perspective on it after he visits him personally and discusses the same.

To the unversed, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were rumoured to be joining forces after the former launch his political party on December 31, 2020. The superstar had confirmed his political entry a few weeks back, with an official statement. However, Rajinikanth canceled his plans after he was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. According to the reports, the Annaatthe actor has been advised to be on complete bed rest for the next week.

Interestingly, the majority of Rajinikanth fans and Tamil cinema audiences are happy with the superstar's decision to focus on his health. The well-wishers want the senior actor to give priority to health and continue with his film career (which he was rumoured to be quitting to pursue a career in politics). The shooting of the superstar's upcoming project Annaatthe will be resumed once the leading man is back to the form.

