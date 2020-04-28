Kamal Haasan Is In Trouble Again Again: Lyca Productions To Cancel The 2-Film Deal With The Actor?

Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayagan of Tamil film industry is going through a tough phase in his acting career. Things are not going in favour of the actor post the mishap that had happened in the sets of his highly anticipated movie, Indian 2 in February 2020. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan is now in trouble again.

According the rumour mills, Lyca Productions, the banner which had made a 2-film deal with Kamal Haasan, might cancel the contract. The sources suggest that Lyca Productions is currently planning to drop both of their Kamal Haasan projects, Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkiran. The banner has made the decision citing the increasing differences between with Haasan, post the Indian 2 crane mishap.

Rumours which suggested that Indian 2 has been shelved started doing rounds after Kamal Haasan penned an open letter to Lyca Productions asking about the insurance and safety measures. The management of the banner was visibly upset Haasan's stand and had expressed their disappointment through a reply letter.

Later, it was also speculated that Lyca Productions is miffed with Kamal Haasan's stand against the honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. If the latest reported are to be true, Lyca is finding it hard to cope up with the actor's stand and increasing demands including a higher paycheck, which led to their decision to cancel the 2-film deal.

However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports from the banner's side yet. Kamal Haasan too has been maintaining a dignified silence over the entire fiasco. But the sources suggest that Lyca Productions might release an official statement on the same very soon.

Kamal Haasan is planning to join hands with filmmaker Gautham Menon once again, for the sequel of their acclaimed neo-noir crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. But the project, which ha been titled as Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, will not start rolling anytime soon due to the coronavirus threat.

Also Read:

Kamal Haasan's Open Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Upsets Lyca Productions?