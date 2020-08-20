Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth And Other Celebs To Conduct Unique Mass Prayer For SP Balasubrahmanyam

Fans and followers of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam are still unable to bear the news of the versatile singer's current health condition. Several celebrities from the south film industry including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Bharathiraja were seen sending best wishes to their friend for his speedy recovery, through their respective social media handles.

Well now, director Bharathiraja has planned to conduct a unique mass prayer for the singer's speedy recovery on August 20 (Thursday) at 6 pm, at the respective places of the celebs and fans of SPB across the globe.

In a statement released by the director, he stated that the prayer will include Superstar Rajinikanth, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Vairamuthu and thousands of SP Balasubrahmanyam's fans. To be a part of the mass prayer, one has to play the singer's songs at 6 pm. The statement read, "In Indian cinema, thanks to his mesmerizing voice and mastery in various languages, one voice that has been singing melodies soothing our hearts is that of Paadum Nila SPB. Today we are in tears to know that he is affected by COVID-19. It is heart-wrenching to see film personalities, politicians, people from various walks of lives and the general public in sorrow hearing about SPB's health condition. SPB knows only to sow seeds of love."

Bharathiraja further requested fans across the world to pray to mother nature for speedy recovery of the veteran singer. He also added details about the mass prayer which will take place after a few hours. "We will get him back. Let's all pray to mother nature to give back SPB to us. Ilayaraja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vairamuthu, AR Rahman, film actors and actresses, directors, musicians, FEFSI members, producers, theatre owners, distributors and media persons besides billions of SPB fans across the globe will play SPB songs at 6 pm on 20 August at their respective places and pray for his speedy recovery. I invite everyone to be a part of the mass prayer."

Recalling that earlier a similar mass prayer for the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MGR had brought the latter back to normalcy, Bharathiraja said, "When Ponmana Semmal MGR was hospitalized, we did such a prayer, He was back hale and hearty. Similarly, we will pray for the recovery of SPB now. Let's join irrespective of caste, language, or creed for SPB. His voice should be heard again. Let's come together and pray."

On a related note, SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19, continues to be critical and is on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, as per the latest bulletin (August 19, 2020) released by the Chennai hospital.

