Kamal Haasan Reacts To PM Narendra Modi’s 20 Lakh Crore Special Economic Package Announcement

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan always gives his valuable opinion on the Indian government's decisions and policies on various issues. On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm. In his 20 minutes speech, Modi hinted about a lockdown 4, Self-Reliance. Notably, Modi also announced 20 lakh crore special economic package.

While speaking about the special economic package, Modi said that it's equivalent to around 10 per cent of India's GDP and it would be the main component of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. He also said that lockdown 4 will start from May 18 and it will be completely different with new rules.

PM Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law; it will help small businesses, labourers, farmers, the middle class and cottage industries. It will focus on the well-being of migrant workers too."

Reacting to the same, Kamal Haasan welcomed PM Narendra Modi's idea of stabilizing Indian economy. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We all agree on 2 things with you Mr. Prime Minister. @PMOIndia .The poor are suffering the most in this crisis and being self reliant is the future.While we welcome the economic package, I will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due atlast."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a series of press conferences in the coming days to give further details about the economic package. Kamal Haasan, like any other citizen, is looking forward to know the details about the same.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial venture Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Indian 2 is a sequel to Haasan's 1996 film, Indian. The shooting of the film is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

