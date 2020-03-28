    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamal Haasan Rubbishes Reports Of Being Home Quarantine For Coronavirus

      By
      |

      Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has recently rubbished reports of being home quarantined by government officials for Novel Coronavirus. Apparently, a home quarantine sticker pasted outside his residence and office in Alwarpet confused fans about his well-being.

      Kamal Haasan, in a statement, said, "Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true."

      Kamal Haasan

      The notice outside Kamal Haasan's office and residence reads that he's been quarantined until April 4. "As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread," (sic) he added in the statement.

      The actor is following the government's order of social distancing to make himself and others safe from COVID-19. Kamal Haasan has also offered to convert his property into a hospital for Coronavirus patients. He said that he is waiting for the required clearance from the government to go ahead with his commitment.

      Also Read : Kamal Haasan Shows Willingness To Convert His Residence As A Hospital: Wins The Internet!

      Talking about work, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial venture Indian 2. The sequel of Indian also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Indian 2 was in news earlier, due to the accident happened on the sets, in which three assistant directors died when a crane fell on them. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X