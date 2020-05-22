    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamal Haasan’s Mentor, Producer K Raghunathan Passes Away

      By
      |

      Producer K Raghunathan, who introduced Kamal Haasan as a hero, passed away on Thursday (May 21) due to old age. The 79-year-old producer gave Kamal Haasan an opportunity to play the lead actor in the Tamil film Pattampoochi (1975).

      The funeral of K Raghunathan will take place today at his house in KK Nagar, Chennai. After learning about the demise of veteran producer, celebrities have been sharing their deepest condolences with his family on social media.

      Kamal Haasan and K Raghunathan

      Raghunathan had helmed five films as a director and also introduced many new talents and technicians with his films. The past three months have been very tragic for Kamal Haasan, as well as the Kollywood film industry.

      The demise of Sethuraman, Visu, Paravai Muniyamma and 4G director Arun Prasath has indeed shocked the Tamil film audiences and fraternity alike. It has to be recalled, an accident happened on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, which is something fans will never forget. The accident claimed three assistant director's lives.

      Also Read : When Kamal Haasan Assisted Hollywood Makeup Artist Michael Westmore

      Talking about Kamal Haasan's career, the actor began his journey as a child artist in the 1959 film, Kalathur Kannamma, which was directed by A Bhimsingh. He then did notable roles in several films like. However, K Raghunathan was the one who saw Kamal Haasan's talent and the rest is history.

      Also Read : Kamal Haasan Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's 20 Lakh Crore Special Economic Package Announcement

      Rest In Peace K Raghunathan!

      Read more about: kamal haasan k raghunathan
      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X