Kamal Haasan's Open Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Upsets Lyca Productions?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor has recently made headlines with his open letter to the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. In the letter, the actor-turned-politician had criticised the implementation of the 21-days lockdown which was imposed to control the spread of novel coronavirus, calling it 'ill-planned'. Kamal Haasan's open letter had created a huge stir among the netizens.

As per the latest reports from the believable sources, Lyca Productions, the banner which bankrolls Kamal Haasan's upcoming project Indian 2, is upset with the actor's open letter. If the reports are to be believed, the production banner feels that the actor is inviting trouble for their prestigious project, by going against the government in the period of crisis.

The relationship between Kamal Haasan and Lyca Productions had hit a rough patch after the unfortunate accident that had happened on the sets of Indian 2, in February 2020. The shooting of the movie was discontinued after the accident that resulted in the death of three technicians. It was also rumoured that the Shankar directorial might get dropped, as Kamal and the production banner are in loggerheads.

However, the latest reports suggest that Indian 2 is not shelved yet, and Lyca Productions wants to revive the project once the all Indian lockdown comes to an end. That is the reason behind the production banner's displeasure over Kamal Haasan's stand against the government. As per the updates, the Lyca team feels that this row will add an unnecessary political angle to the Shankar directorial.

Indian 2, which is a sequel to the duo Kamal Haasan-Shankar's 1996-released blockbuster Indian, is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The Ulaganayakan of Tamil cinema is reprising his highly celebrated character Senapathy in the second installment, which is said to be a mega-budget venture.

