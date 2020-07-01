Kamal Haasan-Shankar Duo's Indian 2: Here's A Major Update On The Release Date!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor, and Shankar, the supremely talented filmmaker are back together for the much-talked project Indian 2. The highly anticipated project, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's 1996-released blockbuster Indian, is now delayed indefinitely due to various reasons. However, the sources close to the project recently revealed a major update on Indian 2.

Recently, Lyca Productions, the banner which bankrolls the Kamal Haasan starrer had confirmed that the project is not shelved. As per the latest reports, Indian 2 is very much on cards, but the shooting of the movie will not be resumed anytime soon. The makers are now planning to resume the Shankar directorial in February 2021.

According to the sources, about 60 percent shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer is already finished. If the shooting of the project resumes in February 2021, it will take a lot of time to complete the rest of the portions, and then the post-production. Thus, the makers are now planning to release in Indian 2 in 2022, mostly as a Pongal special release.

Rumours which suggest that Indian 2 is shelved started doing round after the unfortunate crane accident that happened on the sets of the movie in February 2020. The differences between Kamal Haasan and Lyca Productions came out in public after the actor and production team published a couple of open letters.

It was rumoured that Lyca Productions is planning to cancel their 2-film deal with Kamal Haasan, following the fallout with the actor. It was also speculated that Shankar is already working on his next directorial venture, and has no plans to resume Indian 2. But Lyca Productions put an end to the speculations by confirming that the project is very much on cards.

Kamal Haasan is reprising his highly celebrated character Senapathy in the project. Kajal Aggarwal is appearing as the female lead in the Shankar directorial, which features popular Siddharth in a pivotal role. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score, thus marking his first collaboration with both Kamal Haasan and director Shankar.

