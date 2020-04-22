Kamal Haasan Teams Up With These Young Musicians For A New Single!

Kamal Haasan is totally active in both the social media and public platforms these days with COVID_19 awareness programs. The senior actor has recently made headlines with his open letters that he posted on social media. Reportedly, Kamal is now team up with two talented musicians of the Tamil film industry, for a new single.

According to the latest updates, Kamal Haasan is joining hands with the young musicians Anirudh Ravichander and M Ghibran for a single based on coronavirus awareness. Both Kamal and Anirudh will lend voices to the song which is composed by Ghibran. If the reports are to be true, the actor and musician have finished the recording for the song last week.