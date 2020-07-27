RUMOUR HAS IT! Kamal Haasan To Complete Indian 2 Before Assembly Elections?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is making a comeback to the silver screen after a short hiatus, with the Shankar directorial Indian 2. The shooting of the movie, which was suspended after the unfortunate accident that happened on the sets in February 2020, is expected to be resumed once the lockdown comes to an end.

If the latest reports are to be true, Kamal Haasan is now planning to complete the project before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. According to the rumour mills, the senior actor wants to complete the project before the campaigning begins, as his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam will be contesting in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2021.

Kamal Haasan is reportedly planning to finish all his professional commitments before dedicating time for the campaign and elections. As the election is said to be in May 2021, the actor is trying to finish the shooting for Indian 2 at least by April 2021. Lyca Productions, the banner that bankrolls the Shankar movie, has reportedly agreed to the actor's decision.

The makers are now planning to get permission from the authorities to shoot amidst lockdown. If things go as planned, the cast and crew will soon resume the shooting of Indian 2, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry.

Kamal Haasan will once again play the celebrated character Senapati in Indian 2, which is a sequel to the duo Kamal Haasan-Shankar's 1996-released blockbuster outing Indian. As per the reports, around 60 percent shooting of the project is already completed. Kajal Aggarwal appears as the female lead in the project, which features Siddharth in a pivotal role. Anirudh Ravichander has replaced AR Rahman who composed the music for the first installment, as the music director of Indian 2.

Also Read:

Dhanush's Karnan: The Title Look & Glimpse In To The Making To Be Revealed On July 28!

Thala Ajith's Viswasam Earns The Top Spot In TRP Charts During The Lockdown!