Kamal Haasan To Resume Shooting For Indian 2 In February? Deets Inside

Kamal Haasan has been successfully juggling his film career and political stint for a long time now. Last year, he started shooting for his much-talked-about film Indian 2. The movie was launched in January 2019 and Kamal canned a few scenes back then. The superstar then shot for the movie in Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Madhya Pradesh before taking a break.

In 2016, Haasan had suffered a fracture and an implant was placed in his leg. To remove the same, the actor-turned-politician underwent surgery recently and therefore had to take a back seat from the Indian 2 shooting. But now we hear Kamal is fit enough to resume his work once again.

Yes, you heard that right! The 65-year-old will start shooting for Indian 2 from February itself. That's not all. Reports also suggest that Kamal Haasan will have a 35-day long schedule in Chennai and the filming will happen at the EVP film city. This time actress Priya Bhavani Shankar will join Haasan on the sets. Apart from her, Siddharth, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha also star in the film.

Interestingly, Indian 2 is being co-produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Vidyut Jamwal also plays an important role in the action flick. Initially, Aishwarya Rajesh was supposed to act in the movie. But she opted out from the film and eventually, Priya Bhavani Shankar was brought onboard in her place.

Directed by S Shankar, the film's music is being handled by Anirudh Ravichander. It's his first collaboration not just with the filmmaker but also with Kamal Haasan. Indian 2 is a sequel to Haasan's 1996 film Indian which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. The film even went on to win three Nationa Awards including Best Actor and Best Art Direction. No wonder, expectations are sky-high from the second installment as well.

