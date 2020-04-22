Kamal Haasan To Team Up With These Young Musicians For A New Single?

Kamal Haasan is totally active in both the social media and public platforms these days with COVID_19 awareness programs. The senior actor has recently made headlines with his open letters that he posted on social media. Reportedly, Kamal is now team up with two talented musicians of the Tamil film industry, for a new single.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more