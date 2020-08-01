Kamal Haasan Urges Government To Support Photographers And Taxi Drivers

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has always been expressing his strong views on the government's policies as well as other social issues on Twitter. After entering politics, the superstar often expresses concern over the issues that happen in the country. Well, India is currently going through a very bad phase due to the rapid spread of deadly COVID-19.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are the worst affected states in the country. The central government imposed lockdown in March to curb Coronavirus spread in the country. But now, after handing over the authority to the state governments, various states are issuing unlock in some areas with regulations. Being a citizen of Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan has expressed his concern over the situation of the state. His political party Makkal Needhi Maiam has been helping people from various sectors who got affected due to the lockdown.

Recently, the Vishwaroopam actor urged the government to support photographers and taxi drivers on Twitter. Kamal Haasan wrote, "புகைப்படக்கலைஞர்கள், டாக்ஸி / வேன் ஓட்டுநர் என 20 லட்சம் பேர் வருமானமின்றி, வாழ்வாதாரம் இழந்து தவிக்கின்றனர். கடன் கட்ட அவகாசம் தந்து விட்டு,அதற்கும் வட்டி போட்டு சுமையேற்றப்படுகிறது. மன அழுத்தத்தில் இருக்கும் அவர்களை காக்க எம் தொழிலாளரணி முனைந்துள்ளது. அரசின் உதவியும் அவசியம்."

The tweet in Tamil states that photographers, taxi and van drivers and other 20 lakh people are struggling without proper income and livelihood. He also pointed out that lenders have given them time to pay their loans but also charging interest during this tough time. Kamal Haasan revealed that his party men have come forward to help such people and also urged the government to extend support in this tough period.

Apart from that, on July 30, Kamal Haasan also welcomed the new education policy introduced by the central government. Expressing his happiness over the same, Kamal wrote, "Glad that Education is getting 6% share of GDP in the new education policy. The Immediate focus and reforms needed are in the Healthcare sector now, which gets only 1% of GDP on an average. This share has to be increased to 7-8% if we want to grow as a healthy Nation too."

We hope the government would consider Kamal Haasan's suggestion. On a related note, the actor will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The sequel to his film Indian (1996), also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

