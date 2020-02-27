Kamal Haasan Vs Lyca: Will Indian 2 Shoot Happen Again?

The horrifying crane mishap that happened in the sets of Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Shankar project had left the entire film industry shaken. Things took a different turn after leading man Kamal Haasan penned an open letter to the chairman of Lyca Productions, the banner that backs Indian 2, asking about the insurance and safety measures.

Recently, Lyca Productions finally responded to the senior actor's concerns by issuing an open letter, in which it has been mentioned that "It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director". However, the latest buzz suggests that all is not well between Kamal Haasan and Lyca Productions.

If the reports are to be believed, Kamal has had a fallout with Lyca Productions following the crane mishap. According to the sources, the shooting of Indian 2 has been delayed due to the same reason. The project which was originally supposed to start rolling again this week has been indefinitely delayed now.

Lyca Productions' reply letter to Kamal Haasan clearly suggests that all is not well between the actor and the banner. From the letter, it is evident that the production banner, especially its chairman Subashkaran, is not happy with the senior actor's decision to address the matter through media instead of having a personal level discussion. Director Shankar, on the other hand, is yet to react to the Haasan-Lyca row.

Indian 2, which is a sequel to Kamal Haasan-Shankar duo's 1996-released blockbuster Indian, is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. Kamal is reprising his highly celebrated character Senapathy in the second installment, which is said to be a mega-budget venture. Kajal Aggarwal appears as the female lead in the project, which features Siddharth in a pivotal role.

