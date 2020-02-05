    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Wants To Portray This Famous Deity From Tamil Nadu; Find Out

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut has always been considered as one of the most powerful and versatile actresses in Indian Cinema. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' which is based on the life of celebrated late south actress and politician Jayalalithaa aka Amma.

      Amidst all, the 'Panga' actress recently expressed her wish to play the iconic role of Kannagi, a famous woman and deity from Tamil Nadu. During a media interaction, Kangana revealed that she got to know about Kannagi from 'Thalaivi' director Vijay.

      Kangana Ranaut

      For those who are unaware, Kannagi is a woman who avenged her adulterous husband's death and has several literary works on her life. The legendary Tamil woman is remembered as the epitome of chastity and is worshipped as a goddess in selected regions.

      After learning about Kannagi, Kangana asked Vijay to make a movie on her life and even expressed her wish to portray her on the silver screen. However, the actress will take a call on the movie only after the release of her upcoming, 'Thalaivi'.

      Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy shooting for 'Thalaivi', has always been sharing updates on her social media handle. A few days ago, her picture of doing Bharatnatyam dance went viral on social media and no doubt she was looking beautiful and graceful in it.

      Kangana Ranaut

      Earlier, Kangana shared the first look of Thalaivi on social media. Her official fan club account wrote, "#Thalaivi First Look A superstar heroine, a revolutionary hero, and now it's time to watch her story unfold! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June 2020."

      View this post on Instagram

      A superstar heroine, a revolutionary hero, and now it’s time to watch her story unfold! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020. . . . . @team_kangana_ranaut @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh @brindaprasad @karmamediaent @tseries.official @vibrimedia

      A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:19am PST

      Well, Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' is all set to release on June 26, 2020. The film also stars Aravind Swami and Priyamani in key roles.

      Also Read : Kangana Ranaut Awes Fans With Her New Look From Thalaivi; Celebrates Hairstylist Maria Sharma

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X