Kaniha's Big Disclosure: Lent Voice To Top Actresses In Sivaji, Sachein And Anniyan!

The versatile actress Kaniha, who is best known for her roles in the Malayalam movie, Bhagyadevatha, and Kerala Varma Pazhassi is gaining all attention these days. Be it for her fitness regime or DIY videos on Instagram, the actress never fails to impress the netizens. Well now, the actress has come up with a big revelation from her film career spanning 18 years. Not many know that the actress also dubs for the leading ladies of the film industry and has dubbed in big movies like Sivaji, Sachein, and Anniyan.

She took to her social media account a collage video of Genelia, Shriya, and Sadaa who she had dubbed for and wrote, "How many of y'all know that it's my voice and that I dubbed for the 3 movies: Sivaji,sachin and Anniyan for these Gorgeous women @geneliad@shriya_saran1109 @sadaa17...Dubing is an art.To give life to the characters through voice ain't easy at all. I never say no to new opportunities. unless and until we try how would we know if it's our calling? Never shy away from oppurtunities. Never fear to try. But remember to give your 100% in whatever that you do."(sic)

Kaniha, who kicked off her journey in 2002 with Tamil movie Five Star gradually ventured into Malayalam cinema. The Madurai beauty didn't take much time to garner the attention of the Malayalee audience with her acting.

Talking about her work, she was last seen in Mamangam. Kaniha is making a comeback in Kollywood after a long break with Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Ajith-Vijay Fan War Turns Ugly Again: Kasthuri Shankar Says Curses Won't Do Any Harm To The Actors