Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Draupathi Releasing On OTT Platform Tomorrow; Details Inside

Coronavirus has indeed stopped everyone's life as almost the entire world is quarantined. However, in this situation, people are enjoying the shows and movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others. Considering the need of OTT platforms, makers of Tamil blockbusters, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Draupathi, have decided to release the films on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta.

Draupathi and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be streaming from tomorrow on OTT platforms. Well, both the Tamil films are indeed special for the industry. Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released on February 28 and did solid business at the box office. The film turned out to be a super hit.

On the other hand, Richard Rishi-starrer Draupathi, which was directed by Mohan G, too released on February 28. Draupathi surprisingly turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film is based on the controversial subject of the 2013 Fake marriage cartel that took place in Chennai. The film was crowdfunded and earned more than Rs 14 crore at the box office.

This delightful news must have made Tamil movie lovers happy. Well, after the Coronavirus outbreak, fans have a good option of bingewatching films and web series on OTT platform during the lockdown period.