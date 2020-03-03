Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Day 5 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan Movie Takes A Slow Pace

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is running slow at the theatres. The romantic thriller has been receiving praises from the audience due to Dulquer's fresh avatar and Gautham Menon's spine chilling portrayal of a cop.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie has garnered a total of Rs 1.07 crore at the Chennai box office. Taking a look at the previous five days performance, the movie has made Rs 0.13 crore on day 1, Rs 0.31 crore on day 2, Rs 0.35 crore on day 3, Rs 0.18 crore on day 4 and Rs 0.10 crore on day 5 at the Chennai box office. As per the Tamil Nadu box office, the movie has scored Rs 4.5+ crore gross.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal's plot is about a happy-go-lucky web developer, Siddharth who gets into a problematic situation as he falls in love with Meera, essayed by Ritu Verma. Bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, the movie has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. Interestingly, both the movie titles are inspired from AR Rahman's songs. The Tamil title has been taken from the 1993 Tamil action-drama Thiruda Thiruda while the Telugu one from the 1993 Telugu film Donga Donga.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has music composed by celebrated Malayalam band, Masala Coffee. The movie also features Rakshan, Niranjani, Anish Kuruvila in supporting roles.

Draupathi / Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Day 3 Collection: These Tamil Movies Win Big At Box Office