Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Final Box Office Verdict: Dulquer Salmaan Thriller Becomes A Superhit

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which started off its theatrical journey on 28th February this year has turned out to be a superhit. Due to its high demand, the makers have added more shows with the movie occupying big screens in Chennai. Also, the second weekend for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal proved to be a superhit in Tamil Nadu.

As per the Chennai Box Office report (gross), the movie has collected Rs 0.13 crore on the release day and by the end of the 3rd day, it acquired Rs 0.79 crore. After 5 days of release, the movie garnered Rs1.14 crore

The total 7 days gross was Rs 1.39 crore whereas the 10 days collection was Rs 2.02 crore. Going by the box office numbers, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer has indeed met with the expectations of the audience.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal features Ritu Verma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rakshan, Niranjani, and Anish Kuruvila. It has music composed by the Malayalam band, Masala Coffee. The romantic thriller bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. Interestingly, both the titles of the movie have been inspired from AR Rahman's song. The Tamil title has been taken from 1993 movie Thiruda Thiruda and Telugu title from Donga Donga (1993).

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will soon have its digital streaming on Netflix.

