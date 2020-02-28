Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is the latest victim of the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. The romantic thriller, released today, has been leaked online and is surely going to have an impact on its collection at the box-office. Well, the movie has grabbed the complete attention of the audience, thanks to Dulquer's new and unique avatar plus Gautam Vasudevan's spine-chilling portrayal as a cop. Also, the chemistry between Dulquer and Ritu Varma has been loved. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal marks the Tamil debut of Ritu Varma and Television anchor Rakshan's film debut.

It is to be noted that Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been simultaneously released in Telugu titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The movie directed by Desingh Periyasamy has its Tamil title inspired from AR Rahman's track from Mani Ratnam's Thiruda Thiruda while Telugu title from the maestro's track from Telugu movie Donga Donga.

The movie revolves around Siddharth, a happy-go-lucky web developer essayed by Dulquer Salmaan who gets into a problematic situation as he falls in love with Meera (Ritu Varma). Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has been bankrolled jointly by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company. The movie, shot in Goa, Delhi, Kerala, and Chennai, has music by Masala Coffee, a noted Malayalam music band and camera cranked by K.M Bhaskaran.

Sirikkalam Parakkalam Song From Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Out: Dulquer Salmaan Sets Party Mood