Karnan: Dhanush To Resume The Shooting Of Mari Selvaraj Directorial For Patchwork?

Karnan, the rural drama that features National award-winner Dhanush in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. As per the latest updates, Dhanush is now planning to resume the shooting of the Mari Selvaraj directorial very soon. The actor, who has wrapped up his portions a few months back, is resuming the shoot for patchwork.

According to the latest updates, the team is now planning to reshoot a few portions of Karnan, before release the next official update on the project. If things go as planned, the shooting of the Mari Selvaraj directorial will resume on November 25, Wednesday. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports, yet.

Earlier, the makers had revealed the title and making video of Karnan, on the 37th birthday of its leading man, Dhanush. The highly promising video was highly appreciated by both the Dhanush fans and cine-goers. The interesting title & making video and its background score named 'Rajamelam' hints that Karnan will be a rural action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

Rajisha Vijayan, the talented Malayalam actress is all set to make her Tamil debut with the Mari Selvaraj project. Rajisha is appearing as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. The Dhanush starrer will feature several popular faces including Lal, cinematographer-actor Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan, the renowned musician has composed the songs and background score for the project. The highly anticipated project is produced by the senior filmmaker Kalaipuli S Thanu under his home banner V Creations. Karnan is slated to hit the theaters by mid-2021, once the world comes back to normalcy.

