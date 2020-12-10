Karnan Director Mari Selvaraj Pens Thank You Note For Dhanush & The Whole Crew

Stills From The Sets Of Karnan

Director Mari Selvaraj shared a couple of pics with Dhanush and a supporting actor along with an emotional note on Twitter. He wrote, "Thanks from my grateful heart. @KarnanTheMovie @dhanushkraja sir @theVcreations @Music_Santhosh @thenieswar @EditorSelva @natty_nataraj @dhilipaction @RamalingamTha @LaL_Director." In the monochrome picture, Mari Selvaraj can be seen having a chat with Dhanush. In another picture, the director is seen with one of the supporting actors of the film.

Mari Selvaraj’s Note

While thanking Dhanush and the entire crew of Karnan, Mari tweeted, "A film I hold so dear and important, Karnan. A film that demanded the greatest diligence from me and everyone who journeyed together with it despite these testing and uncertain times. To everyone who embraced the film and made this possible, to Dhanush sir, my producer, artists, technicians, assistant directors and my village people, a deep felt thanks to all of you. I am grateful to you all for having made this the greatest and most memorable journey."

Dhanush’s Post For Mari Selvaraj

Yesterday, Dhanush had shared a picture with the Karnan director and wrote on Twitter, "#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film."

Dhanush’s Future Projects

Apart from Karnan, Dhanush will next be seen Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor is playing the lead role in Aanand L Rai's Hindi film Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.