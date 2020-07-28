Karnan Title & Making Video Is Out: The First Glimpse Of The Dhanush Starrer Wins The Internet!

Karnan, the highly anticipated upcoming movie is now making headlines with its recently released title & making video. Dhanush, the lead actor of the project revealed the Karnan title & making video as a special surprise for his fans and Tamil cinema audiences, on his 37th birthday (July 28, 2020).

The highly promising title & making video of the Mari Selvaraj, which has a duration of 3.04 minutes, stands out with the Raja Melam song that is played in the background. The interesting title & making video and background score hints that Karnan will be a perfect action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

The title & making video gives a glimpse of the brilliant job done by the art department of Karnan, in creating the sets of a Tamil Nadu village. The art team is seen making the miniature models of the village, before creating the sets on the actual location. It is simply wonderful to see how the team created a complete village model and later created the whole sets based on that.