    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karnan Title & Making Video Is Out: The First Glimpse Of The Dhanush Starrer Wins The Internet!

      By
      |

      Karnan, the highly anticipated upcoming movie is now making headlines with its recently released title & making video. Dhanush, the lead actor of the project revealed the Karnan title & making video as a special surprise for his fans and Tamil cinema audiences, on his 37th birthday (July 28, 2020).

      The highly promising title & making video of the Mari Selvaraj, which has a duration of 3.04 minutes, stands out with the Raja Melam song that is played in the background. The interesting title & making video and background score hints that Karnan will be a perfect action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

      Karnan Title & Making Video Is Out: The First Glimpse Of The Dhanush Starrer Wins The Internet!

      The title & making video gives a glimpse of the brilliant job done by the art department of Karnan, in creating the sets of a Tamil Nadu village. The art team is seen making the miniature models of the village, before creating the sets on the actual location. It is simply wonderful to see how the team created a complete village model and later created the whole sets based on that.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 23:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X