Karthi & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sulthan’s Producer Shares Exciting Update About The Film

Karthi Sivakumar aka Karthi is all set to create magic once again with the Bakkiyaraj Kannan's directorial venture Sulthan. The film also marks Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut as the leading lady. Sulthan has already created a lot of buzz amongst the masses, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Karthi's fans were quite sad with no updates from the makers.

However, the makers of Sulthan have recently shared an exciting update about the Karthi-starrer. Producer SR Prabhu recently took to Twitter and revealed that the film's shooting is almost completed. He tweeted, "#Sulthan 90% shoot & Major edit are over. Looking at the possibilities to finish the balance works beside #COVID19 .This will be one of the biggest production & a complete entertainer from @DreamWarriorpic As you all know.. no plans on the release yet! @Bakkiyaraj_k #JaiSulthan."

Well, it is indeed a happy news for Karthi's fans. After all, the film had fallen prey to controversy in 2019. Last year, a few groups attacked Sulthan makers by claiming that the story is allegedly revolving around Tipu Sultan's life. However, the makers shared an official statement to media and clarified that it has nothing to do with any historical figure.

The statement read, "We condemn activities that identify the lives of our historical and national leaders on the basis of caste and religion thereby bringing disrepute to their lives and our history."

Now, after this update, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna fans can't wait to see the first look poster of Sulthan.