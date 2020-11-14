Karthi To Star In PS Mithran’s Next Directorial Venture

A few months ago, reports were stating that actor Karthi might collaborate with Hero director PS Mithran for his next directorial venture. Ever since the reports started floating on the internet, fans were curious to know the truth behind such rumours. But now, PS Mithran has finally confirmed that he is collaborating with Karthi for his next.

Taking to Twitter, PS Mithran confirmed the development and wrote, "The Next Journey Begins! தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்துக்கள் மக்களே 💥✨🌟🙏🏼 @Karthi_Offl @gvprakash @george_dop @AntonyLRuben @Prince_Pictures #PrincePictures4."

According to the information given by him in the announcement photo, Karthi will play the lead role in the film. GV Prakash would be scoring the music while George C Williams and Ruben would handle the cinematography and editing departments respectively. The film will be produced by S Lakshaman Kumar under Prince Pictures banner.

While sharing director PS Mithran's tweet, Karthi wrote, "Let's make it memorable! Need all your best wishes for our next :)."

If reports are to be believed, Karthi will be seen playing dual roles in the PS Mithran's directorial. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Karthi wrapped up the shoot of his next film Sulthan, also starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is set to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

After Diwali, Karthi is reportedly joining the sets of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and others in pivotal roles.

