Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Doesn't Promote Infidelity, Says Gautham Menon!

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, the recently released Gautham Menon directed lockdown short film has created quite a stir in the social media platforms. The short film, which has Trisha Krishnan and Simbu reprising the highly celebrated characters Jessie and Karthik, is a spiritual sequel to the director's 2010-released blockbuster Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

The Gautham Menon directorial is totally loved by the cine-goers but was also brutally trolled by the netizens for its concept. The self-appointed moral police of social media platforms have been attacking Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn for promoting the concept of infidelity and illicit relationships. However, director Gautham has finally reacted to the allegations in his recent interview given to Film Companion.

According to Gautham Menon, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn does not intend to promote infidelity or illicit relationships. The director pointed out that the short film is about the conversation that happens between an ex-couple, who parted aways a decade back. So naturally, it cannot be a moral science class.

The filmmaker remarked that his short film narrates Karthik and Jessie's present situation, where they are now free to have a conversation. When Karthik said he wants to live in Jessie's feet, what he meant is living in her shadow where he feels the safest. That is why he is seen writing the sentence 'some people, some women, they just don't go away' towards the end of the short film.