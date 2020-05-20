    For Quick Alerts
      Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Review: Simbu & Trisha Are Brilliant In This Gautham Menon Short Film!

      Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, the short film which is directed by the popular filmmaker Gautham Menon is finally here. The Simbu-Trisha Krishnan starrer was released by the cast and crew members through their official social media pages, recently.

      Here is our review on Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is a spiritual sequel to Gautham Menon's 2010-released Simbu-Trisha starring love story, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

      Watch Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn here...

      This Gautham Menon directorial takes the viewers back to Karthik and Jessie's heart-wrenching love story, which created quite a stir among the Tamil cinema audiences in 2010. Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn solely depends on Simbu and Trisha Krishnan's performances and they have undoubtedly done a fabulous job. The actors have succeeded in recreating the magic of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with their amazing chemistry, despite not sharing the screen in this beautifully shot short film.

      Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Review | Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Short Film Review | Simbu & Trisha Impress In Gautham Menons Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn
