Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Review: Simbu & Trisha Are Brilliant In This Gautham Menon Short Film!

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, the short film which is directed by the popular filmmaker Gautham Menon is finally here. The Simbu-Trisha Krishnan starrer was released by the cast and crew members through their official social media pages, recently.

Here is our review on Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is a spiritual sequel to Gautham Menon's 2010-released Simbu-Trisha starring love story, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Watch Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn here...

This Gautham Menon directorial takes the viewers back to Karthik and Jessie's heart-wrenching love story, which created quite a stir among the Tamil cinema audiences in 2010. Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn solely depends on Simbu and Trisha Krishnan's performances and they have undoubtedly done a fabulous job. The actors have succeeded in recreating the magic of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with their amazing chemistry, despite not sharing the screen in this beautifully shot short film.