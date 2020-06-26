Karthika Nair Lashes Out At Adani Electricity For Charging Hefty Bill

The month of June turned out to be the costliest month of the year so far. June has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 positive cases as well as hike in price of gold, which crossed Rs 50,000 per 10 gram. While people were still taking in this shock, they started getting another shock of overly charged bill from electricity providing company, Adani.

In June, commoners, as well as celebrities, received an electricity bill which is much higher than their usual bill amount. Ever since people received June 2020 bill from Adani Electricity, they started reacting over the same on social media. Following the trend on social media, Jr NTR's co-star from Dammu, Karthika Nair has expressed her disappointment over Adani Electricity of Mumbai for charging hefty electricity bills to the city residents, and says it is unfair.

Karthika Nair received bill close to Rs 1 lakh for the month of June and notably, there was no meter reading. The officials prepared these June bills based on their 'estimates'. Karthika Nair took to Twitter and wrote, "So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars. @AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra."

So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars.

@AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) June 25, 2020

She also cracked a joke on herself, when someone asked if she was in a hotel. She wrote, "Lol, wish this was my hotel bill but this is my house bill." Replying to the tweet of Karthika Nair, Adani Electricity wrote, "We have responded to your concern over DM."

Also Read : Baahubali TV Adaptation 'Aarambh' Promo Out! Check Out Karthika Nair & Tanuja's First Looks...

On a related note, Karthika Nair will next be seen in Tamil film Vaa Deal opposite Arun Vijay. The film will be released on OTT platform.

Also Read : I Am Not Here To Make Money: Karthika