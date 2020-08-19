Karunakaran Undergoes Surgery After Getting Injured While Shooting For Maanaadu Before Lockdown

Popular comedian Karunakaran recently got hospitalized after getting injured on the sets of Silambarasan aka Simbu-starrer Maanaadu. The 39-year-old actor underwent surgery in his leg for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) correction. It all started on the sets of Pizza (2012) and Soodhu Kavvum (2013), when Karunakaran had hurt his leg.

Despite experiencing terrible pain, the actor ignored that injury for a long time. However, Karunakaran once again got injured on the sets of Simbu's Maanaadu ahead of the lockdown. He endured the pain for the past few months due to restrictions. Recently, after doing a scan, he has been asked to undergo a surgery.

Thankfully, the surgery was successful, after which, doctors advised Karunakaran to rest for two weeks in the hospital. Reportedly, he will get discharged soon after his recovery. Meanwhile, Karunakaran is playing an important role in Maanaadu. The shooting of the STR-starrer has been halted due to the COVID-19 crisis. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is touted to be a political thriller, in which Kalyani Priyadarshan is playing the female lead while SJ Suryah is essaying the role of an antagonist.

Coming back to Karunakaran, the actor is also a part of Panni Kutty and Trip, co-starring Yogi Babu. Both films will release soon after the pandemic ends. Apart from that, Karunakaran is also playing a meaty role in Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi thriller Ayalaan, which is being helmed by R Ravikumar.

