Kasthuri Shankar Takes A Jibe At Suchitra Before She Enters Bigg Boss Tamil 4; Read Deets Inside

Singer Suchitra might soon be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house as the second wild card contestant after VJ Archana. Though an official confirmation regarding her entry was not given either by the makers of the show or the singer herself, her recent reply to Kasthuri Shankar on Twitter suggests that she is very much a part of the popular reality show's fourth season.

Apparently, Kasthuri Shankar took a dig at Suchitra by calling her the 2.0 version of Meera Mitun and tweeted in Tamil, "Suchileaks might fight in the show, scream for camera content..There are 100 cameras all over the house. Housemates strictly maintain social distance!" She also used hashtags #BiggBoss4Tamil, #wildcard #RJSuchitra and MeeraMitun2point0. Interestingly, Meera Mitun and Kasthuri Shankar were a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Replying to her jibe with the screenshot of Kasthuri's tweet, Suchitra wrote, "It's begun. Will be tweeting all preordained attacks as much as I can see them, before I go in. #BiggBossTamil4." Well, fans and followers are on cloud nine with the hint given by former RJ and were also seen supporting her and wishing her the best before she enters the house.

If reports are to be believed, Suchitra has tested negative for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing the quarantine period, which is mandatory before entering the house. For the unversed, the celebrated artist has time and again made it to the headlines for her strong views over socially relevant topics. With the current situation of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house and Suchitra's straightforward attitude, we will have to wait and watch how the ambience changes.

As far as the show is concerned, actress Rekha was evicted recently, and the house is now left with 16 contestants.

