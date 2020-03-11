Kasthuri Shankar To File A Case Against Ajith Fan Who Trolled Her On Twitter?

Kasthuri Shankar never shies away from taking her stand on different topics on Twitter, be it about social issues, politics or movies. Most of the time, the actress has got into arguments with Twitterati, thanks to her impactful statements. Of lately, she had an argument with netizens, who claimed to be Ajith fans. The actress was abused and trolled by them on Twitter for which she had demanded a response from Thala Ajith to put an end to the harassment. The actress has also shared screenshots of the tweets from the 'so-called' Ajith fans.

Furthermore, the actress had also requested the Tamil Nadu police to book a case against the offenders. Replying to one of her posts enquiring about a Twitter account, a user had posted the offender's number and photo. She had replied back saying that she will soon be informing the Tamil Nadu police headquarters.

Well, this is not the first time the actress is being trolled by a fan group. Earlier, she had remarked on Vijay fans who indulged in vandalism at a theatre due to delay in the release of the actor's Bigil.

Kasthuri, who is known for her acting tactics, was a part of last year's Bigg Boss where she entered the show as a wild card contestant.

