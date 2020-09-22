Kasturi Shankar Reveals Facing Sexual Assault; Says ‘It Has Happened To Me’

Kasturi Shankar’s Legal View On Payal Ghosh’s Allegations

Kasturi Shankar is known for her outspoken nature in the Tamil film industry. Hence, while speaking about the latest #MeToo case, she shared her honest legal opinion about the same. Kasturi took to Twitter and wrote, "Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Legal view: Allegations of sexual assault without tangible or corroborative evidence are near impossible to prove . But They can ruin either one or all of the names involved. Nothing Good." (sic)

Kasturi Reveals About Her Own Experience

After Kasturi Shankar's comment on Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap, one of the Twitter users asked her, "If this had happened someone close to you, will you still mention the legal view?" Replying to the question, Kasturi Shankar wrote, "What close to me, it has happened to me. It is how it is. #behindcloseddoors." However, the Intinti Gruhalakshmi fame actress didn't reveal any names or the industry where she faced sexual harassment.

Kasturi Shankar Says She Has Complete Sympathy For Victims Of Sexual Harassment

While speaking about her legal view, Shankar tweeted, "So I have complete sympathy for victims of sexual harassment. But My personal view is not law. The due process of law is designed to discourage fake allegations and must therefore stay reliant on evidence."

Future Projects

Kasturi Shankar is currently shooting for the daily soap Intinti Gruhalakshmi. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Thamezharasan, which is being helmed by Babu Yogeswaran.