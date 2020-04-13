Kerala Police Thanks Kamal Haasan For Posting A Congratulatory Note

Kerala Police on Sunday thanked actor Kamal Haasan for posting a congratulatory note for a music video which is conceptualised, sung and directed by the cops about their work on fighting Novel Coronavirus outbreak in the state. Interestingly, the music video features many top-ranking officials including the state DGP himself.

After the video was released, it grabbed everyone's attention. Congratulating the police department of Kerala and their unforgettable contribution to the state, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Excellent. The front line warriors are Doctors Police and Sanitary workers. It is essential to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform. I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute (sic)."

In response to Kamal Haasan's message, Kerala Police thanked the actor with beautiful words. Loknath Behera, IPS, DGP & State Police Chief of Kerala in a statement said, "We are really honoured and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri. Kamal Hassan. In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala. On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kinds words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great Nation (sic)."'

Also Read : Kamal Haasan Trolled For Criticising PM Narendra Modi's Decision Of 21 Days Lockdown For COVID-19

Kamal Haasan has always been vocal about everything on social media. A few days ago, he had criticised PM Narendra Modi's 21 days lockdown plan. However, the actor had also stated that he's with honourable Prime Minister.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.