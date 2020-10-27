Khushbu Sundar Detained By Police While On Her Way To Protest Against VCK Chief’s Manusmriti Comment

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police today (October 27) while she was on her way to Chidambaram. According to ANI report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was going to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his alleged remark on Manusmriti (an ancient legal text among the many Dharmashastras of Hinduism).

After being detained by the cops, Khushbu took to Twitter and slammed VCK in a tweet. She wrote, "Cowards #VCK. Dont rejoice. Its your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @BJP4India @narendramodi Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil.Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you."

The actress further added by tweeting, "When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality?."

For the unversed, the VCK leader had allegedly stated that Manusmriti denigrated women and even demanded the ban of the text. In the statement, Thol Thirumavalavan said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women." (sic)

