    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Khushbu Sundar Exposes Man Who Gave Her Rape Threats; Tags West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Tweet

      By
      |

      Kollywood actress and politician Khushbu Sundar exposed a person who gave her rape threats. She recently posted a tweet in which she named the person and complained against him to Kolkata Police and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

      Khushbu

      In the tweet, she mentioned that she has been receiving rape threats from the cyberbully. Khushbu Sundar wrote, "I have been getting calls threatening for rape from this number. #SanjaySharma name reflects. This call is made from Kolkata. I request @KolkataPolice to kindly look into this immediately."

      Khushbu tweet

      In another tweet, she also asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter. Notably, Khushbu also revealed the person's phone number who threaten her. "Humbly urge H'ble CM of Kolkata @MamataOfficial Didi to look into it. If it can happen to me, imagine the plight of other women..," Khushbu tweeted.

      Khushbu tweet

      Khushbu Sundar's tweet was indeed a bold move. It indicates that women should come out and take action against the harasser. However, the actress' tweet didn't go down well with one user and he asked her, "Why u posting this in public ."

      After being questioned for her action, Khushbu Sundar got furious and slammed the netizen. She replied to him by tweeting, "What do you mean by why posting this public?? I am sure the one who made calls has a family. Such bastards should be shamed in public." (sic)

      Khushbu tweet

      Now, fans are waiting for Mamata Banerjee's action over the issue. On a related note, Khushbu Sundar was last seen in Tamil/Telugu film Lakshmi Stores. She was also featured in shows like Namma Kudumbam, Kalki and Nandini.

      Also Read : Khushbu Apologises To Media Over Her Leaked Audio Clip Against Journalists!

      Also Read : Happy Birthday Khushbu Sundar: Stars Wish The Talented Actress On Her Special Day

      Read more about: khsuhbu sundar khushbu
      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 18:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X