Kiss Without Consent! Netizens Ask Kamal Haasan To Apologise After Rekha’s SHOCKING Revelation

After the shocking revelation by Tamil actress Rekha about the unplanned kiss by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in K. Balachander's 1986 film Punnagai Mannan, has become a topic of debate on social media. Netizens are demanding Kamal Haasan to apologise for kissing the actress in a scene without her consent when she was just 16.

Speaking about the kiss, Rekha told The News Minute, "I've said this a hundred times. They shot the scene without me knowing about it. People ask me the same question and I'm fed up of answering it." She said that the kiss added some extra emotions to the film.

Talking about the entire incident of the unplanned kissing scene, Rekha said, "The kiss didn't look ugly or aggressive on-screen. There was a need for it, but I was a very young girl and I didn't know about it. He (director K Balachander) said, 'Kamal, close your eyes! You remember what I told you, right?' and Kamal said that he did. Then we had to jump when he said 1, 2, 3... we kissed and then jumped. It was only when I watched it in theatres that I realised it had such a huge impact."

"They continued after that shot also, we had a location shift. Suresh Krissna and Vasanth were the associate directors, and I told them I wasn't informed about the kiss and that I wouldn't have agreed to it. But they told me to think of it as a big king kissing a small child. They told me it wouldn't be passed by the Censor. I asked them what the Censor was!," she added.

What was even more shocking was that Kamal Haasan was aware of this unplanned kiss. "Only he and the unit that was there can confirm what I've said. Balachander sir is no more. Only those who were there at the shoot know that the kiss happened without my consent," said Rekha.

According to TNM, Kamal Haasan and Balachander didn't apologise to her after the kissing scene. "Why would they apologise? The film was a superhit! I got many films after that, too, with Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja, like 'Namma Ooru Pattukaran'. We were all so busy in those days, going from one schedule to another," Rekha said.

Well, social media users are demanding Kamal Haasan to apologise to Rekha for kissing her without consent. Kamal Haasan is yet to comment on Rekha's revelations.