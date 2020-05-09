Kollywood To Resume Work From May 11 Amid Lockdown; Details Inside

TN Government’s Decision

Replying to TFPC and FEFSI's application, the TN government gave its nod on May 8, and informed that post-production works can begin from May 11. The President of FEFSI, RK Selvamani told the Times Of India, "We expect around 200-250 employees to start working from May 11."

Plans To Resume Work

A few film teams have already started planning to resume work as soon as possible. Shakti Soundar Rajan, director of Teddy said, "I'm currently in my village, and will be returning to Chennai only after the lockdown ends. But VFX, dubbing and re-recording work of our project will kick off from May 11. I'll be coordinating through video calls. For VFX work, a few technicians will be working from their homes in addition to those working in the studio."

Thanks To TN Government

The team of Raai Laxmi-starrer Mirugaa took to social media to thank the TN government for its decision. Creative producer of the film, Naresh Jain said, "We are done with all our work except for the sound mixing. Our original plan was to release the film by April end or early May. We will now start work on May 11 and intend to complete the film in the next five days."

FEFSI’s Guidelines For Members