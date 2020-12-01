Laabam Cast And Crew Face Trouble On Sets; Makers Seek Police Protection

Police Protection On The Sets Of Laabam

Well, the fans have been regularly visiting the sets to see the shooting of Laabam and see a glimpse of the actors. A recent report says that the makers of Laabam have been facing a lot of issues with the incessant inflow of people to the sets, who are not following the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing masks. It is said that the team has now sought police protection with regard to the current situation.

Shruti Haasan’s Tweet On COVID-19

Let us tell you that post the reports about Shruti Haasan walking out of the sets, the beautiful actress took to her social media handle to talk about the safety concern amid COVID-19 pandemic. Though nothing much was revealed about the reason behind the tweet, she wrote, "COVID is a serious health risk everyone! The pandemic is not over! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed! Just saying."

Laabam’s Shooting In Krishnagiri

Reportedly, the team has been shooting for an important sequence in Krishnagiri since ten days now. A song sequence is also said to have been shot here. The makers are expected to wrap up the shooting in the days to come.

Laabam Cast And Crew

Directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam also features Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Nitish Veera in key roles. Bankrolled by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi, the film has music composed by Imman.