Laabam: Netflix Bags Streaming Rights Of The Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan Starrer
Not too long ago, Vijay Sethupathi wrapped up the shooting of his portion for Laabam. A picture of the actor with the cast and crew of the film had also gone viral on the internet. The Makkal Selvan had joined the team after shooting in Jaipur for debutant Deepak Sundarrajan's yet-to-be-titled comedy entertainer opposite Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu.
The actor who is a busy bee these days and is gearing up for the release of one of his biggest films with Vijay titled Master, has now shared yet another happy news with his fans and followers.
Netflix Bags Laabam’s Streaming Rights
As per Vijay Sethupathi's latest tweet, the streaming rights of Laabam have been acquired by Netflix India. The actor tweeted, "#Laabam streaming rights has been bagged by @NetflixIndia." Though nothing has been revealed about the amount garnered by the makers, rumours suggest that the film has done an impressive business with the leading OTT platform.
Security At Laabam Sets?
Lately, Laabam made it to the headlines after reports of the makers seeking police protection on the sets went viral on social media. Reports suggested that the makers faced a lot of issues with the incessant inflow of the actors' fans and followers to the sets, who were not following the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing masks.
Earlier, rumours of Shruti Haasan walking out of the sets was one of the hot topics on social media. It was said that the actress was disappointed with Vijay Sethupathi's close interaction with fans amid COVID-19 pandemic, which apparently irked her.
Laabam Cast And Crew
Directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam has an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Nitish Veera playing key roles. Bankrolled by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi, the film has music composed by Imman.
