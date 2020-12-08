Laabam: Netflix Bags Streaming Rights Of The Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan Starrer

Netflix Bags Laabam’s Streaming Rights

As per Vijay Sethupathi's latest tweet, the streaming rights of Laabam have been acquired by Netflix India. The actor tweeted, "#Laabam streaming rights has been bagged by @NetflixIndia." Though nothing has been revealed about the amount garnered by the makers, rumours suggest that the film has done an impressive business with the leading OTT platform.

Security At Laabam Sets?

Lately, Laabam made it to the headlines after reports of the makers seeking police protection on the sets went viral on social media. Reports suggested that the makers faced a lot of issues with the incessant inflow of the actors' fans and followers to the sets, who were not following the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing masks.

Earlier, rumours of Shruti Haasan walking out of the sets was one of the hot topics on social media. It was said that the actress was disappointed with Vijay Sethupathi's close interaction with fans amid COVID-19 pandemic, which apparently irked her.

Laabam Cast And Crew

Directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam has an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Nitish Veera playing key roles. Bankrolled by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi, the film has music composed by Imman.