Lakshmi Menon Calls Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Sh*t Show; Says Won’t Clean Toilets For Camera

Not Participating In Bigg Boss Tamil 4- Lakshmi Menon

Confirming that she is not a part of the upcoming season of the show, Lakshmi took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Not participating in Bigg Boss." Well, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about several celebs' inclusion in the show including Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan and Yaashika Aannand.

Lakshmi Menon: Wont Wash Plates And Clean Toilets Of Others For Camera

Calling Bigg Boss Tamil 4 a ‘sh*t show', the Vedalam actress further added that she doesn't want to clean plates and toilets of others on camera in the name of a show. She wrote, "I am not participating in Bigg Boss show, I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show. I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some sh*t show."

Lakshmi’s Message On Negative Comments For Her ‘Sh*t Show’ Story

Well, her statement on the Kamal Haasan show didn't go down well with some netizens who slammed her with negative comments. Strongly standing by her statements about the show, Lakshmi Menon said that it is completely her right to have an opinion and a choice as she said, "So, many people sent me negative messages after seeing my story. I just want to clarify that you are nobody to question me. It is my right to have an opinion and a choice. Some people might like the show, some might not. I, for that matter, do not like the show due to various reasons. I wash my own plates and clean my toilet at my house. It's just that I don't want to do that in front of a camera."

Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Ulaganayagan will premiere on October 4, 2020 (Sunday) from 6 pm. The usual episodes of the show will have a telecast on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm, that will take the audience through the daily activities and tasks of the contestants. Kamal will be joining them during the weekend episodes- Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, wherein he will have a chit-chat with the contestants.